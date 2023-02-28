CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$74.63.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$69.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

