Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,878. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

