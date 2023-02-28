Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $146.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Celanese stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Celanese by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Celanese by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

