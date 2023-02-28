Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $90.02

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.02, but opened at $93.56. Celsius shares last traded at $92.27, with a volume of 199,391 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

