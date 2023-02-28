Centersquare Investment Management LLC Invests $619,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 362,145 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,698,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 136,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PDM opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.