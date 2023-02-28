Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,437,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,782,000 after purchasing an additional 439,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,569,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,481,000 after buying an additional 44,015 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 94.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

