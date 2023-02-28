Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Sells $232,604.84 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $232,604.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CDAY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. 1,494,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
