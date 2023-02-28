Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Sells $232,604.84 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $232,604.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CDAY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. 1,494,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after buying an additional 1,495,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $901,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

