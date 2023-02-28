Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 158.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

