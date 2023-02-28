ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.53.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.71. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,720 shares in the company, valued at $136,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

