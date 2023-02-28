Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $135.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

