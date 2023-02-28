Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 550,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 190,870 shares.The stock last traded at $49.14 and had previously closed at $49.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CQP. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

