Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.30 EPS.

NYSE:CHS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 1,742,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,325. The company has a market capitalization of $749.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHS. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

