Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.79-$0.91 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.