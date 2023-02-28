Chiliz Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $899.78 million and $54.50 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

