Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 232,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 44,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 39,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

