Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NOV Trading Up 2.3 %

NOV stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.