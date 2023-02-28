Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

