Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

