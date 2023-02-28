Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

