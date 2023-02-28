Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

