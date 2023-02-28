CI Investments Inc. Buys 152,666 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,666 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of Etsy worth $65,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

