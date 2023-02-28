CI Investments Inc. Has $34.45 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of CGI worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 27.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CGI

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.