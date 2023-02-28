CI Investments Inc. Has $41.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2,555.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141,181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $41,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 261,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,098,000 after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $310.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.91 and a 200-day moving average of $322.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

