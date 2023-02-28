CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,163,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,191. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

