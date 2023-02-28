CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

