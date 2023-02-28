CI Investments Inc. Purchases 62,333 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of NIO worth $47,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 45.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NIO by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 15.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.
NIO Stock Up 0.3 %
NIO stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.89. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.