CI Investments Inc. Purchases 62,333 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of NIO worth $47,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 45.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NIO by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 15.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Up 0.3 %

NIO stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.89. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.