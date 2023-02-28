CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,537 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Globe Life worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $3,667,375. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.