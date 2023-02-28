CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,865 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $334,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

