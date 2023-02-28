CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $35,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Articles

