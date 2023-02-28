Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, an increase of 1,671.4% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cielo Trading Down 5.1 %

CIOXY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 282,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,930. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.95. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Cielo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cielo Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIOXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

