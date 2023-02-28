Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after buying an additional 164,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,270,000 after buying an additional 86,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $293.51. 151,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.47 and a 200-day moving average of $305.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

