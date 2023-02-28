Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $624,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

