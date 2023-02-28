Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

