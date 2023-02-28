Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW stock opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

