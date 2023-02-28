Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prologis were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

