Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 182 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Stryker were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average is $233.52.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

