Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 313 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 86.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $5,574,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,450,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 114.9% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

