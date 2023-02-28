Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 327 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 353,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 30,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

