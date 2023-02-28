Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 35 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Booking were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,521.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,537.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,292.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,034.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 122.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

