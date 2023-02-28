Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 91 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.01 and its 200-day moving average is $497.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $413.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

