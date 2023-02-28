Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Barrier Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,553,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,132,000 after acquiring an additional 899,715 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

