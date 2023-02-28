Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Down 0.1 %

CNK stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.