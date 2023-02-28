Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 3,026,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,997,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,265 shares of company stock worth $7,169,121. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.