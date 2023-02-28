ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

