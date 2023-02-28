ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.78.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
