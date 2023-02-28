CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) PT Set at C$0.31 by Fundamental Research

CMC Metals (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.31 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.63% from the company’s current price.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:CMB traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36. CMC Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

