CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) PT Set at C$0.31 by Fundamental Research

CMC Metals (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.31 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.63% from the company’s current price.
CMC Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:CMB traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36. CMC Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
About CMC Metals
