CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,904 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of CME Group worth $46,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CME stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.