CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,640 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $60,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

