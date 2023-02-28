Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
