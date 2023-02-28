Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,985 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 571,996 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $2,428,000.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.