Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.42%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

